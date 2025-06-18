Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The winner of a £6m home is still waiting to receive their keys after an anonymous complaint has sparked a planning dispute.

Vicky Curtis-Cresswell from south Wales, won the luxury house in Blakeney, Norfolk, in an Omaze and Comic Relief raffle in March, which raised more than £4m for the charity.

The former Miss Wales finalist said at the time that she plans to sell the house and buy a property in Wales.

But North Norfolk District Council has started an investigation into the home after an anonymous member of the public raised their concerns that it had not been built to the approved designs.

Omaze has said it did submit a pre-application for the house and is now also submitting a retrospective planning application for the property.

open image in gallery Vicky Curtis-Cresswell won the luxury house in Blakeney, Norfolk, in an Omaze and Comic Relief raffle ( Omaze )

But while the dispute is ongoing, Ms Curtis-Cresswell is unable to access her prize.

However, there is a possibility the plans could be refused by the authority, meaning it could take enforcement action and force the company to make changes.

The planning documents appear to show the house was built larger than permitted, the BBC reported.

It added that a tennis court and swimming pool built at the property do not appear to have planning permission

Omaze said the planning discrepancies were not revealed during checks and surveys of the property before it was purchased.

An Omaze spokesperson said: “Omaze continues to work with North Norfolk District Council in relation to recommendations made regarding the property in Norfolk. Omaze has submitted a pre-application to the council and is submitting a retrospective planning application.

“Omaze reiterates that it guarantees no house winner would ever have to incur any costs whatsoever to remedy any historical planning issue. Omaze further guarantees that all house prizes are transferred to winners with good and marketable title."

A North Norfolk District Council spokesperson said: “At present we are waiting for an application to be submitted by the owners to try and regularise the current breaches of planning control.

“We are expecting an application to be submitted by the end of this month.”