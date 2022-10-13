Man who won £3m house with lottery ticket lists it for £4m just weeks later

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Leceister man who won a £3 million Cornish home with a £25 online draw ticket has listed the house for “offers over £4 million” just weeks after winning.

Uttam Parmar, 58, was named the winner of the Omaze Million Pound House Draw in August which saw him win a four-bedroom home in Rock, Cornwall.

The home, which was valued at £3 million when Parmar won it, came mortgage-free and with legal fees and stamp duties included. Parmar was also given £50,000 cash to help him “settle in”.

The “Waterhouse” as it is known, is “an award-winning architectural masterpiece due to its extremely economical standard” the listing on Rightmove reads.

It has 4,200 square ft of living accommodation and set on 5.3 acres overlooking the Camel Estuary.

The home was placed on the property selling site just nine weeks after Parmar’s win and is listed by real estate group, Luxury Property Partners, London..

The operations manager currently lives in a four-bedroom home in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire, with his wife Raki.

Of his win, Parmar said at the time: “When Omaze called to tell us we’d won a prize, we were actually at the hospital.

“We were so excited that we might have won the grand prize, we called our son Aaron to see if the winning entry code matched ours. When he triple checked the numbers matched, we must’ve burst his eardrums screaming down the phone!

“Although, we still didn’t believe we’d won until we got back to our house and Omaze told us in person.”

Mr Parmar after the win (Omaze/PA) (PA Media)

Omaze is a fundraising company that partners with nonprofits and charities to give people the chance to win “life-changing prizes”.

Parmar said he has entered every draw since Omaze began the Million Pound Houses competition in 2020.

(Rightmove)

“So patience really is a virtue,” he added. “I’ve now won my own piece of paradise – this house is definitely my favourite one they’ve offered!”