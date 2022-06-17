Grandmother wins multimillion pound Cotswolds house with £10 ticket

A grandmother of ten has won a mutimillion pound home in the Cotswolds after entering a competition to raise money for the RSPCA.

Susan Havenhand entered the Omaze competition to win the six bedroom house with a £10 ticket.

The 71-year-old retired school teacher from Somerset had to be convinced by her daughter that she and her husband John had won.

Havenhand says she is a long-time supporter of the RSPCA, a charity for which the competition raised £1 million.

