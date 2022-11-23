Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Shocked energy customer told she owed £44,000 for one-bed flat

Energy firm blames switch after taking control of SSE’s retail division

Matt Mathers
Wednesday 23 November 2022 16:13
Comments
Average energy bill to rise to £3,000 a year from April under government ‘guarantee’

An energy customer was left stunned after seeing her bill rise to a staggering £44,000 by mistake, it has been reported.

Julie Lines, not her real name, was told by her supply Ovo earlier this year that she owed the eyewatering sum.

Customers across the UK have in recent months been hit by rising gas and electricity bills, fuelled by Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

Data errors and overinflated energy projections have resulted in many customers being hit with astronomical bills in error.

Ms Lines said Ovo told her that she owed £44,800 for just two months’ supply for her one-bed flat.

Recommended

She told The Guardian that the firm - which bought SSE’s retail division in 2020 - had asked her to send it photos of her meter “because Ovo believed there was an issue”.

“I did so and my account went from £600 in credit to £19,000 in debt,” she added.

Ms Lines said that when she contacted Ovo the energy company reassured her that it was a mistake.

Despite this her bill rose again in September, taking the total amount of debt on her account to £44,800.

Ovo has admitted that meter reading errors have affected some customers.

Customers have been hit with higher bills fuelled by Russia’s war with Ukraine

(PA)

It said this was because some SSE accounts were transferred over to Ovo, resulting in a mismatch between the opening and closing meter readings, The Guardian said.

Ms Line was paid compensation for the error.

She is not the only person to be stunned by Ovo sending out a bill upwards of £40,000.

A couple was shocked when they received a statement from Ovo projecting their annual bill to be £40,052 – more than 20 times the energy price cap.

Recommended

Whenever they queried the apparent error, Ovo admitted a mistake, saying it should have been even higher: £52,235.

The estimate was eventually found to be based on incorrect meter readings and was revised after the couple provided Ovo with more readings.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in