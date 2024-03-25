Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

London’s Oxford Circus Tube station evacuated over ‘fire alert’ during morning rush hour

Firefighters were called to a ‘fire alert’ at Oxford Circus shortly after 8am on Monday morning

Alex Ross
Monday 25 March 2024 10:06
Comments
<p>Firefighters were called to the busy London Tube station on Monday morning after the smell of smoke was reported during rush hour </p>

Firefighters were called to the busy London Tube station on Monday morning after the smell of smoke was reported during rush hour

(Getty Images)

Commuters were evacuated from London's Oxford Circus Tube station on Monday after a "fire alert" during the morning rush hour.

More than a dozen London Fire Brigade firefighters were called to the station after the smell of smoke was caused by an escalator shortly after 8am.

A spokesperson for Transport for London Access wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the station was partially closed on the Central Line.

They added: “This station is closed to the Central Line while we respond to a fire alert.

“Valid tickets are being accepted on London Buses. Trains stopping on the Bakerloo and Victoria line as normal.”

The issue was resolved by 9am, according to a London Fire Brigade spokesperson, who said: “Fire crews were called to reports of the smell of smoke at Oxford Circus Underground station this morning.

“Firefighters found a light smell of smoke was caused by an escalator which had overheated. The brigade was called at 8.09am and the incident was over by 9.00am.”

Oxford Circus is the eighth busiest Tube station in London with 4.1m passengers using the station every year.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in