Commuters were evacuated from London's Oxford Circus Tube station on Monday after a "fire alert" during the morning rush hour.

More than a dozen London Fire Brigade firefighters were called to the station after the smell of smoke was caused by an escalator shortly after 8am.

A spokesperson for Transport for London Access wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the station was partially closed on the Central Line.

They added: “This station is closed to the Central Line while we respond to a fire alert.

“Valid tickets are being accepted on London Buses. Trains stopping on the Bakerloo and Victoria line as normal.”

The issue was resolved by 9am, according to a London Fire Brigade spokesperson, who said: “Fire crews were called to reports of the smell of smoke at Oxford Circus Underground station this morning.

“Firefighters found a light smell of smoke was caused by an escalator which had overheated. The brigade was called at 8.09am and the incident was over by 9.00am.”

Oxford Circus is the eighth busiest Tube station in London with 4.1m passengers using the station every year.