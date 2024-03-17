Watch terrifying moment man’s e-bike explodes into a fireball at his London home

This is the terrifying moment a man’s e-bike explodes into a fireball at his home, prompting a warning from firefighters.

London Fire Brigade has released the shocking footage as the fire service said e-bikes are London’s “fastest-growing fire risk”.

No details were shared about where or when the video was filmed, but the fire service has issued safety advice when it comes to purchasing an e-bike.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: “Make sure to buy from a reputable seller, that any conversion is carried out by a professional and take extra care when using the e-bike at home.”