The role may be unpaid and largely ceremonial, but it remains among the most esteemed positions in British public life.

From Tory grandees to the odd member of the landed gentry, the list of Oxford chancellors can at times read like a who’s who of the UK’s storied past.

Some of the most famous figures in British history have occupied the role, including Oliver Cromwell and the Duke of Wellington, to more recent figures such as Harold Macmillan and the incumbent, Chris Patten.

Former Conservative leader William Hague and imprisoned ex-Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan are among the 30 candidates to have thrown their hat in the ring for the position.

If successful, Lord Hague would be the 36th William to hold the post, while if Elish Angiolini won, she would the first woman.

Around 250,000 university staff and alumni will vote in the election next month, after Lord Patten announced his retirement earlier this year.

Here, The Independent takes a look at the frontrunners vying to become the next chancellor of the prestigious university.

William Hague

Former Conservative Party leader William Hague studied PPE at Magdalen ( PA )

Former Conservative Party leader Lord Hague confirmed in August that he will run to become Oxford University’s next chancellor.

Lord Hague attended Oxford, studying philosophy, politics and economics at Magdalen College.

Following the landslide 1997 general election defeat to Tony Blair’s Labour, Lord Hague was elected leader of the Conservative Party, replacing John Major.

Peter Mandelson

Peter Mandelson is another Oxford alumnus, studying PPE at St Catherine’s ( Getty )

Labour grandee Peter Mandelson announced his candidacy at the end of July.

Speaking to the Financial Times, the former Labour business secretary, said: “I do feel passionately about universities and given I studied at Oxford it’s an important place to me.”

The former EU trade commissioner studied philosophy, politics and economics at St Catherine’s College.

In April 2016, Lord Mandelson became chancellor of Manchester Metropolitan University. He has announced he will be stepping down from this role.

Elish Angiolini

Elish Angiolini, former solicitor general of Scotland, is already principal of an Oxford college ( PA )

Elish Angiolini is a distinguished lawyer and former solicitor general of Scotland.

She is currently pro vice-chancellor of the University of Oxford and has served as the principal of St Hugh's College, Oxford since 2012.

Lady Angiolini has conducted independent inquiries for governments, including into the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer.

If successful, she would be the first woman chancellor since the post was established in 1224.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan is a graduate of Keble College, Oxford, and another student of PPE ( AP )

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan is running for chancellor of Oxford University from prison.

Mr Khan is currently imprisoned in Pakistan while he contests a series of legal challenges, mostly involving corruption charges, all of which his supporters denounce as being politically motivated.

The former star cricketer, 72, was prime minister from 2018 to 2022 before being ousted in a no-confidence motion.

Mr Khan, an Oxford alumnus, served as chancellor of the University of Bradford for eight years.

... and the ‘anti-woke outsider’: Reverend Matthew Firth

Anglican clergyman Matthew Firth is the self-professed “anti-establishment” and “anti-woke” candidate.

He said that he will castigate the university if it “walks the way of wokery”.

“At a time when so many great academic institutions are being ruined by woke ideology, I would seek to call the University of Oxford to walk a different path: a path of truth, unity, beauty and goodness, in the light of the Lord,” he told The Times.

“Should the university or any college or department walk the way of wokery, or should any part of the university erode freedom of speech and academic inquiry, I would offer a strong public rebuke.”

Reverend Firth studied astrophysics at Magdalene College, Cambridge University, and theology at Wycliffe Hall, Oxford.

The election

The full list of candidates will be announced in early October.

Voting will be held online from 28 October. Only Oxford graduates and members of the university’s congregation, including academic staff, are able to vote.

The five candidates with the most votes will enter a second round on 17 November. The new chancellor will be announced the following week.

The chancellor chairs the university committee, appointing the vice-chancellor and is involved in fundraising, advocacy and oversight.