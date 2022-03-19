P&O Ferries employees claim they were “treated like criminals” by security after they were told of their redundancies and forced off vessels.

The ferry company sparked nationwide protests after sacking 800 staff with no warning via a pre-recorded video message on Thursday.

Following the news, staff were reportedly given just two hours to pack their belongings into bin bags under the watchful eye of security in case they were to steal anything.

“There were guards at duty free as if we were going to burgle it,” a worker told BBC.

“They thought we were going to go in and help ourselves, which we wouldn’t have done.

“There were security staff on the vessel who were obnoxious and rude and treated us really like criminals to be honest, the sort you’d see in a borstal, probably. It wasn’t pleasant.”

Protesters marched into the Port of Hull, East Yorkshire, on Friday the day after P&O Ferries suspended sailings (PA)

A video has since emerged showing security mean in his-vis jackets speaking to the sacked seafarers following their dismissal.

In it, a man can be heard saying: “I think two hours would be a reasonable time for you to pack your stuff and be ready to leave.”

The stunned workers express their need to talk to a union, and then ask what will happen after this and if they’d be dragged off the boat.

“We’re allowing you a reasonable time. I’m giving you a reasonable amount of time. You’ve got two hours,” the man responds.

A stewardess who has worked for P&O Ferries for almost two decades described the experience as “humiliating”.

Speaking to the Sun, she said: “We were told to get off and were waiting to get down the gangplank when we were handed letters with our redundancy packages. It was humiliating.”

P&O Ferries said it was a “tough” decision to let go of its staff but argued the company would “not be a viable business” without them.

Demonstrators gathered outside the entrance to the Port of Liverpool on Friday (Getty Images)

It is believed cheaper agency workers will be brought in as replacements, with busloads of workers already boarding the ferries.

The company said security staff that escorted the seafarers off the vessels were “totally professional in handling this difficult task with all appropriate sensitivity”.

A firm did acknowledge the sackings “came without warning or prior consultation, and we fully understand that this has caused distress for them and their families”.

A statement on Friday said: “The changes we’ve made bring us into line with standard industry practice.

“Our aim is to have the first of our services running again in the next day or two as we lose £1m a day for each day they are not moving.

“The teams escorting the seafarers off our vessels were totally professional in handling this difficult task with all appropriate sensitivity.

“Contrary to rumours, none of our people wore balaclavas nor were they directed to use handcuffs nor force.”