P&O are doing to their workforce what Thatcherism empowered them to do
P&O Ferries have sacked 800 workers via Zoom and intend to replace them with lower paid agency workers. The owner of P&O is DP World, which made a profit of £2.9 billion last year. P&O also claimed almost £15 million in government grants in 2020, including furlough payments relating to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tory politicians and the British mainstream media have expressed outrage at P&O’s behaviour. Yet these are the same forces which have supported 43 years of neo-liberal policies which empowered employers to put profits before their employees.
The Conservatives and their supporters in the media created anti-union laws which were specifically designed to stop workers being able to defend themselves against bad employers.
