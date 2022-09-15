Two gibbons escape zoo enclosure as visitors evacuated during ‘amber alert’
Paignton Zoo had only just reopened after a two week closure due to avian flu
A zoo was forced to evacuate visitors after two gibbons escaped from their enclosure, sparking an "amber" warning alert.
Paignton Zoo had only just reopened after a two-week closure due to avian flu when the incident occurred on Wednesday.
One witness said visitors to the zoo were prevented from using one of the pathways at around 1.40pm while zookeepers worked to return to the gibbons their dwellings.
Another told Somerset Live: “We have all been evacuated now but there’s zoo workers running around like crazy”.
A spokesperson for the zoo said: “Earlier today [Wednesday], two gibbons escaped from their enclosure at Paignton Zoo.
“As a precautionary measure zoo visitors were evacuated from the area in accordance with our well-rehearsed escaped animal procedure.
"Zoo staff regularly carry out escape drills and follow a strict protocol for dealing with events such as this.
"One gibbon has now returned safely and we are currently working to return the remaining animal to its home."
On Thursday morning it was unclear if staff at the wildlife attraction had managed to get the second gibbon under control.
A statement on the Zoo's Twitter page said "we will be delaying opening the zoo this morning until 11am at the earliest while we resolve an ongoing situation on site."
"If you were planning to visit us today, please keep an eye on our social media and website for an update nearer to the time," the statement added.
The Independent has contacted Paignton Zoo for additional comment.
The zoo had been forced to pull down the shutters a fortnight ago when two cases of bird flu were discovered at the site.
