Brave dog confronts herd of lively wildebeest in South Africa

A brave dog fearlessly confronted a herd of lively wildebeest in the grasslands in South Africa.

Steven, an Australian cattle dog, was let out to explore by three friends who pulled over their car to watch the sunset near Christiana.

Trouble soon arose when the herd made toward the group. However, Steven rose to the challenge and faced the wild animals gallantly, chasing them away from his owners.

Footage shows the moment the dog emerged triumphant, sending the herd bounding off into the sunset.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.