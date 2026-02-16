Palestine Action cases postponed after government appeals High Court terrorism ruling

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Court proceedings for individuals charged with supporting Palestine Action have been postponed, pending the government’s appeal against a High Court ruling that deemed its ban unlawful and "disproportionate". The Chief Magistrate confirmed the delay, which followed Friday’s judgment after a legal challenge brought by the group.

A number of defendants were due at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, accused of backing Palestine Action during protests held after the group was proscribed as a terrorist organisation in July last year. They were advised not to attend following the High Court’s decision.

Senior District Judge Paul Goldspring explained the rationale, stating: "In light of Friday’s ruling we decided that there is no merit in hearing the cases until we know what is going on with the appeal." The cases will remain on hold until the appeal is resolved.

He added that the 31 cases involving defendants charged under section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000, which were due to be heard on Monday, would be adjourned until April 27.

A protester outside the High Court, central London. ( PA Wire )

Other defendants would be notified that they were not required to attend court until the appeal stage has concluded, Mr Goldspring said.

The Palestine Action ban remains in place as Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has said she will appeal against the court’s decision.

Proscription makes it a criminal offence to belong to or support Palestine Action, punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The protest group Defend Our Juries said more than 2,700 people have been arrested for displaying signs in support of Palestine Action since the ban came into force.

Nearly 700 people have been charged with a terrorism offence and have appeared in preliminary court proceedings, although no-one has yet been convicted.