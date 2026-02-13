The government has left itself almost powerless against Palestine Action

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whatever else may be said for the merits of the government’s attempt to outlaw Palestine Action, it has proved to be a humiliating failure in every respect.

The High Court ruling that the proscription of Palestine Action as a “terrorist” organisation is “disproportionate” and in contravention of human rights legislation has left ministers in the worst of all worlds. The government is accused of tyranny but in fact is also now prospectively unable to control an organisation that has resorted to violence, at least against property, and which Jewish communities have found deeply threatening.

Given that two juries have refused to convict Palestine Action activists in high-profile cases where the evidence of wrongdoing has been overwhelming and unchallenged, the situation is clearly a mess.

The home secretary, Shabana Mahmood, says she is “disappointed” by the judges’ decision, but she should not be surprised. She will appeal the decision, so the ban on Palestine Action remains in place for the time being – but it feels like a dead letter.

Indeed, the Metropolitan Police declined to take the latest bait offered outside the High Court by protesters with placards saying they supported Palestine Action. Officers refused to arrest them for the benefit of the television cameras. The police pointed to the “unusual” situation created by the High Court ruling, which is correct but not a wholly lawful reason to fail to uphold the law.

When Ms Mahmood’s predecessor, Yvette Cooper, stood up in the Commons last June to make the case for proscription, she had some reasonable arguments. She was right to say that Jewish communities found some Palestine Action activities “intimidatory and unacceptable”. The Board of Deputies of British Jews has issued a warning that “Palestine Action has repeatedly targeted buildings hosting Jewish communal institutions, Jewish-owned businesses, or sites associated with Israel, in ways that cause fear and disruption far beyond the immediate protest sites”.

We live in a time when legitimate concerns about the behaviour of the Israeli armed forces in Gaza have too easily slid into blaming British Jews for such actions – a classic antisemitic trope, whether conscious or otherwise.

After the Manchester synagogue attack, the Bondi Beach shootings and other murderous assaults on Jews who have nothing to do with the Netanyahu government, all those who protest the sufferings of the Palestinian people have to be especially clear about the peaceful nature and intent of their cause. Pro-Palestinians, however defined, must never allow their movement to be overtaken or hijacked by anti-Jewish hate.

Sadly, despite Ms Cooper’s honourable intentions in this regard, the decision to proscribe Palestinian Action has done nothing to ameliorate this danger.

There is no reason either for the government or the British people as a whole to accept the destruction of vital and valuable defence equipment as an acceptable expression of free speech. “Direct action” is not defined as vandalism in the pursuit of a political cause.

The Home Office’s Palestine Action ban has been ruled unlawful ( AP )

As Ms Cooper pointed out, Palestine Action does not have the right to destroy “key national infrastructure and defence firms that provide services and supplies to support Ukraine, Nato, Five Eyes allies and UK defence”. It is not just property that gets hurt. Last year, a Palestine Action activist was allegedly responsible for breaking a police officer’s spine with a sledgehammer during a raid on an Israel-based defence firm’s factory. (The jury failed to reach a verdict in that case, and a retrial is pending.)

We are still a democracy, with the ancient right to protest protected by common law, the human rights convention, and by the safeguard against bad law guaranteed by a jury. There are better ways for Palestine Action to win its arguments than by using violence, as was seen in the general election, when many so-called Gaza independents were elected to the House of Commons. If Palestine Action goes beyond peaceful, noisy protest and begins to use intimidation and violence, then its members should be restrained, as with any other group, through proportionate action by the authorities.

The mistake made by Ms Cooper and the government was to choose the wrong measure to keep the peace so far as Palestine Action is concerned. Despite the violence sometimes deployed, it was always absurd to categorise Palestine Action as “terrorist”, bracketing them with, say, Isis or the Provisional IRA. It resulted in retired people and wheelchair users who were obviously not terrorists in any accepted sense of the term being manhandled by the police for holding up a piece of cardboard with words on it. The law was dragged into farce and disrepute when it was confronted with a banner proclaiming loyalty to “Plasticine Action”.

There are existing laws and powers that can and are used in demonstrations and direct action, including incitement to racial or religious hatred, disorder, criminal damage and grievous bodily harm. If Palestine Action is a more sinister organisation than it appears, as ministers have claimed, but still not clearly terrorist, then they should frame a new law accordingly, and justify it to parliament and the people.

At the moment, the government has left itself practically powerless to deal with Palestine Action, while simultaneously infringing on the common right to protest: “Lose-Lose.” Even if the ban is upheld on appeal, juries may still choose to ignore it, and other laws for that matter, and free Palestine Action protesters. On behalf of her government, Ms Mahmood will need to think again about what to put in place of this unenforceable ban.