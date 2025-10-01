Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 1,500 people so far have pledged to take part in a central London demonstration in support of banned group Palestine Action.

The event, set for Trafalgar Square on Saturday, aims to be "the biggest ever mass action yet defying the ban on Palestine Action", organisers Defend Our Juries say.

Hundreds of people are set to risk arrest at the protest as they showed support for Palestine Action, which has been banned by the Government as a terrorist organisation.

The organisers claimed that officers were tied up for hours in dealing with protests earlier this week at the Labour Party conference, and warned: "If they can't enforce the ban on their own doorstep, how do they expect to stop the biggest act of mass civil disobedience in Trafalgar Square this weekend?"

A spokesman said: "It's nothing short of a scandal that thousands of people are being arrested - from vicars and priests to students and retired healthcare workers - as our fundamental rights to free speech and protest have been stripped away, not to keep us safe, but to protect weapons manufacturers' interests and enable Israel to continue to slaughter Palestinian people."

Saturday's demonstration is part of a week of mass protests that has seen 66 people arrested outside the Labour Party conference in Liverpool for supporting the proscribed terrorism organisation.

Two were later released, but the other 64 who were arrested on suspicion of a terrorism offence and were taken into custody, Merseyside Police said on Monday.

All those arrested, who were aged between 21 and 83, have been released on bail.

Merseyside Police said: "Some of the people in attendance displayed material in support of Palestine Action, who are a proscribed terrorism organisation."

Last month violent clashes broke out when an estimated 1,500 people gathered for the rally in Westminster where the protest took on an increasingly anti-police tone featuring chants of "shame on you", "you're supporting genocide", and some referencing former officer and murderer Wayne Couzens.

Police drew their batons during clashes, and one protester was seen with blood streaming down his face behind a barrier after being arrested.

The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for comment.