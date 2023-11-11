Watch live: Aerials of huge pro-Palestine march in London on Remembrance Day

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Watch a live aerial view over central London as a large pro-Palestine march takes place on Saturday 11 November.

Police are braced for hundreds of thousands of people descending on the capital for what is expected to be one of the largest political marches in British history on Remembrance Day.

Ahead of the march, far-right groups gathered near the Cenotaph, clashing with police.

Large crowds of people bearing St George’s flags were seen walking along Embankment and shouting “England till I die” shortly after 10am on Saturday.

Clashes broke out as police attempted to stop them from reaching Whitehall but the group pushed through, with some shouting “let’s have them” as officers hit out with batons.

Further clashes with police took place in Chinatown with counter-protesters chanting: “You’re not English anymore” towards officers.

Police managed to disperse the crowd, splitting them into two smaller groups which were seen running in the direction of Piccadilly Circus.

A service took place at the Cenotaph on Whitehall at 11am, which passed off peacefully, and a two-minute silence was observed.