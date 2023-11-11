Watch: Clashes break out between police and far-right protesters close to Cenotaph

Clashes have broken out between police and far-right groups attempting to reach the Cenotaph in London.

A large crowd of people bearing St George’s flags was seen walking along Embankment and shouting “England till I die” ahead of a two minutes’ silence on Saturday 11 November.

Clashes broke out as police attempted to stop them from reaching Whitehall but the group pushed through, with some shouting “Let’s have them” as officers hit out with batons.

Up to 2,000 people were caught in the skirmishes before the two minutes’ silence passed undisturbed at the Cenotaph, on the same day up to 500,000 are expected to gather in central London for a pro-Palestine march.