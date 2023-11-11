Two minutes’ silence observed at Cenotaph before pro-Palestine Remembrance Day march

A two minutes' silence was observed at the Cenotaph in London at 11am on Saturday 11 November.

The Armistice Day silence passed undisturbed, despite up to 2,000 far-right counter-protesters being caught in skirmishes with police close by.

Meanwhile, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters were arriving at Hyde Park near the designated starting point for the march on Saturday morning, which is due to set off at noon.

Organisers of the demonstration calling for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel anticipate more than 500,000 people will join.