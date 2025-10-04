Palestine protests latest: Hundreds to march despite Starmer and police calls to cancel after Manchester attack
Defend Our Juries say more than 1,500 people have pledged to attend the protest in Trafalgar Square in the wake of a stabbing attack on a synagogue
Pro-Palestine protests are set to go ahead despite Sir Keir Starmer and police calling for it to be cancelled following the terror attack on a synagogue in Manchester on Thursday.
Defend Our Juries have organised an event in Trafalgar Square on Saturday afternoon, which could see more than 1,500 people attend to peacefully sit and hold cardboard signs saying “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action”.
Scotland Yard chief Sir Mark Rowley had asked for protests to be postponed due to the drain on resources while extra officers are stationed at synagogues.
He also warned the protests “will likely create further tensions and some might say lacks sensitivity” in the wake of the attack.
The prime minister was among politicians who urged groups behind the demonstrations and attendees to “respect the grief of British Jews” as he said demonstrations could cause further pain to mourners.
It comes after Shabana Mahmood condemned a protest that took place in Manchester in the wake of the stabbings, calling on those who attended to “show some humanity”.
However, Labour MP Kim Johnson told the Independent the march should go ahead and “policing should prioritise public safety over silencing peaceful protest”.
Pro-Palestine protests seen thousands attend since Israel-Gaza war erupted
Pro-Palestine protests in central London have seen thousands attend since Hamas’s attack on Israel in October 2023.
A demonstration near Downing Street on Thursday saw 40 people arrested after clashes with police.
Six arrests were “for assaults on police officers”, the Metropolitan Police said.
The proscription of Palestine Action has become a focal point of the campaign for activists in recent months.
The previous two events have seen a total of 1,422 people arrested, the majority for supporting a proscribed organisation.
Protests come after fatal stabbing car and stabbing attack at synagogue
The protests on Saturday come after a car and stabbing attack was launched at a synagogue in Crumpsall on Thursday.
Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, was shot dead by police within minutes of launching the fatal attack on the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue.
Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, were killed while preventing Al-Shamie from entering the synagogue. Three others remain in hospital after being injured in the car and stabbing attack.
Defend Our Juries rejects calls to reconsider holding demonstration
Defend Our Juries rejected the calls to reconsider holding their demonstration.
A spokesman said the group “stood in solidarity” with the Jewish community over the attack.
He said: “It couldn’t be clearer that tomorrow’s action, which is in Trafalgar Square and not near any synagogue, is about defying the Government’s absurdly authoritarian proscription of Palestine Action and the Government’s complicity in the genocide being committed by the Israeli government.
“Yesterday’s attack was actual terrorism and we join others across the country in condemning it unreservedly and we urge the Home Secretary and the police to prioritise protecting the community, instead of arresting entirely peaceful protesters.
“Cancelling peaceful protests lets terror win.
“It’s more important than ever to defend our democracy, including our fundamental rights to peaceful protest and freedom of speech, and to take a stand tomorrow against killing and against oppression, and for peace and justice for all.”
Senior police said covering protests would stretch resources
The leaders of the Metropolitan Police and Greater Manchester Police had said covering protests would stretch resources.
Police forces have deployed extra officers to synagogues and other Jewish buildings to offer protection and reassurance in the aftermath of the attack.
Starmer among politicians urging protesters to 'respect grief of British Jews'
Sir Keir Starmer had urged groups behind the demonstrations and attendees to “respect the grief of British Jews” as he said demonstrations could cause further pain to mourners.
The prime minister was among politicians, including Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, who said the protests should be delayed or cancelled.
Israel’s foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar said he had spoken to Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and urged the Government to “fight the pro-Palestinian marches and protests”.
Pro-Palestine marches set to go ahead despite calls to reconsider
Pro-Palestine marches are set to go ahead in Manchester and London despite Sir Keir Starmer and police bosses calling for organisers to reconsider in the aftermath of two people being killed in a terror attack at a synagogue.
Defend Our Juries will protest at midday in support of Palestine Action in central London. At the same time, a pro-Palestine demonstration will be held at Manchester Cathedral.
