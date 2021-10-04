Nearly one in five parents think child’s behaviour is worse than pre-pandemic

Nearly one in five parents think their child’s behaviour is worse now than before the pandemic, a survey suggests.

Parents were more likely to say their child was now excessively gaming and refusing to do homework compared to before Covid-19, according to a report by the children’s mental health charity Place2Be.

Around half of parents have felt isolated (52 per cent) during the pandemic and have felt overwhelmed (54 per cent) or anxious (53 per cent) about parenting, a poll has found.

The survey, of more than 900 parents of children aged between four and 11, suggests that 49 per cent have found it a challenge to manage their child’s behaviour.

Overall, 18 per cent of parents said they think their child’s behaviour is worse now than before the pandemic.

The most common concerning behaviours cited by parents included children spending too much time gaming (20 per cent), feeling anxious (18 per cent), having meltdowns (17 per cent) and having trouble sleeping (17 per cent).

Compared to behaviour before the pandemic, parents were more likely to say their child was now refusing to do their homework (16 per cent compared to 13 per cent), persistently fighting with their sibling or siblings (15 per cent compared to 12 per cent), and spending too much time gaming (20 per cent compared to 15 per cent).

Catherine Roche, chief executive of Place2Be, said: “We all want the best for our children, but being a parent can be really tough, and this has been exacerbated over the past year and a half by the pandemic.

“Through our frontline work in schools, we’ve spoken with countless parents and carers who have seen changes in their children’s behaviour and are worried about the impact on them.”

Mothers are much less likely to feel supported as a parent as just 38 per cent said they felt well supported, compared to 51 per cent of fathers, the poll found.

The findings come as the charity is launching Parenting Smart, an online resource with practical advice for parents and carers of primary age children.

Ms Roche added: “With the right support, parents can have an enormously positive impact on their children’s wellbeing, even in the most challenging of circumstances.”

- The online survey questioned 962 parents of children aged four to 11 between September 24-26.