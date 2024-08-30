Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A wheelchair user has shared her frustration at being unable to get a space on the accessible viewing platform at the Paralympics because of able-bodied spectators.

Posting a picture of the crowded platform, she joked that disabled people exist and should get to enjoy events like everyone else – especially when there are accommodations in place for them.

Anna Landre, a disability campaigner, wrote on Twitter/X: “I’m a wheelchair user in Paris for the #Paralympics2024 opening ceremony.

“The wheelchair viewing platform is entirely taken up by non-wheelchair users. ‘Welcome to Paris!’”

She then shared a picture of herself making a thumbs up next to the platform where she should have been enjoying the ceremony, joking: “We out here.”

The post went far viral on the social media website and has been seen by more than 1.4 million people, many of whom shared their frustration at Ms Landre’s situation.

Ms Landre said while there were staff at the event, they were “not helping” because they were assisting other spectators taking photographs.

“I am fine and still having a lovely night with my colleagues. And I do not like to complain. But the irony is amusing!” she wrote.

Ms Landre then called upon the organisers of events, in general, to better manage accessibiility.

I’m a wheelchair user in Paris for the #Paralympics2024 opening ceremony. The wheelchair viewing platform is entirely taken up by non-wheelchair users.



“Welcome to Paris!” 🫠 pic.twitter.com/IbIlsJqyp1 — Anna Landre ♿️ (@annalandre) August 28, 2024

She told The Independent: “It’s clear that accessibility in the Paralympic sport venues has been carefully thought out and executed – but the city of Paris remains a problem.

“A few years of planning and polishing cannot make up for decades of the city government failing to enforce disability access, despite national laws mandating it.

“Still, the Paralympics have always been a catalyst for change. I am hopeful that perhaps Paris will carry these lessons into the future.”

Reacting to the post, several Twitter/X users suggested that Ms Landre could “run over” the spectators in her wheelchair.

One joked: “Take a run up in the chair, hit them at pace. Paralympic 1st event, thoughtlessly placed people skittles.”

“A simple sign could have prevented all of this,” added a second.

Other users, meanwhile, suggested that Ms Landre should have asked for a place on the platform as the ramp did not appear to be signposted.

A third speculated: “You should have asked and people would have given you the place! They probably didn’t even know what the incline plane was for. They’re not used to it.”

But some simply said that it was an example of the accessibility issues disabled people can face.

“That’s frustrating and unfair,” wrote a fourth. “Accessibility shouldn’t be an afterthought, especially at an event like this.”

The incident took place at the Paralympics opening ceremony in Paris. ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Team GB at the Paralympics 2024. ( Getty Images )

Alison Kerry, Head of Communications at disability equality charity Scope, told The Independent: “It’s ridiculous that a wheelchair user couldn’t use the accessible platform to view the Paralympics because non-disabled people were there instead.

“Accessibility shouldn’t be an afterthought anywhere in society but especially not in Paris during the Paralympics.

“The Paralympics are a fantastic showcase for disabled talent. Everyone should get to see disabled athletes competing and being celebrated on a global stage.

“For the Paralympics to have a legacy beyond sport, everyone needs to improve their understanding and attitudes towards disability.”

The Independent contacted the Paris 2024 organisers who said it was a matter for the City of Paris. “The matter was raised with the City of Paris on the evening who resolved the situation quickly,” a representative told The Independent.

While the City of Paris has acknowledged The Independent’s enquiry, they have yet to respond.