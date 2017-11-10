✕ Close Parsons Green attack: What we know so far

The UK's terrorist threat level has been raised to critical after London was hit by a new terror attack as commuters headed to work on the Tube.

An explosion at Parsons Green underground station in the west of the capital injured passengers and led to a "major incident" being declared. Yet more people were hurt during the crush to leave the train, witnesses said.

Images shared online appeared to showed a bucket with wires trailing from it smouldering inside a District Line train.

The device is being forensically examined while detectives are scouring CCTV and examining witness statements for potential leads.

Armed police, paramedics and firefighters were all called to the scene.

Witnesses described flames and a "fireball" following the incident at about 8.20am today.

Assistant Commander Mark Rowley, who is the UK's top counter-terrorism officer, said the force continues to "chase down suspects" in connection with the attack.

