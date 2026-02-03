Passenger whose necklace was stolen says bus driver ‘didn’t deserve’ sacking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A passenger who had their necklace stolen on a bus has said the bus driver who retrieved it “didn’t deserve” to be sacked.

Mark Hehir, 62, was fired by Metroline after he chased down a thief who had stolen the jewellery belonging to one of his passengers, Katalin Kaszas.

Ms Kaszas, 46, said that she felt “so guilty” after learning Mr Hehir had lost his job as a result of confronting the thief.

She told the Press Association: “When I was getting on the bus, a young man was getting off on the front door. He was running past me, I thought he was going to push me off the bus. He just grabbed my necklace and ran with it.

“I was like, ‘Why is he there, where is my necklace? Oh damn’. So that’s when I realised what just happened. I saw Mark running out, running after the guy.”

But after Mr Hehir gave the necklace back to Ms Kaszas, the thief returned to the bus.

Ms Kaszas said: “The guy was coming up… I was like ‘No, no, no, stay away from me, I don’t want to do anything with you’. He looked very, very shifty, I did not feel comfortable at all.

“I would say I even felt threatened, so I was backing away, and that’s when Mark realised that something is not right here and he stepped in.

“I don’t know where I was in my mind, I saw a punch flying, a guy hitting the floor, there was some blood and then I started to call the police.”

Asked for her reaction to hearing Mr Hehir had been sacked by Metroline, Ms Kaszas said: “I think it was unjust. I don’t think (Mr Hehir) deserved that.

“If he doesn’t do what he did, anything could have happened to me.

“I felt so guilty. I felt that it was my fault – I caused all this.”

Meanwhile, Justice Secretary David Lammy told the House of Commons on Tuesday that Mr Hehir “is of course a hero and deserves our support”.

He added: “I’m following this case very closely.”

More than 125,000 people have signed a petition in support Mr Hehir, which was launched after an employment tribunal upheld Metroline’s decision to sack the bus driver, a ruling first reported by PA.

In another sign of public support for the former bus driver, a GoFundMe page for Mr Hehir has raised more than £28,000.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Hehir – who is originally from Limerick in Ireland, but now lives in north-west London – was invited into parliament by shadow justice minister Kieran Mullan.

Mr Mullan told PA: “I think Metroline need to come out and apologise, Mark deserves an apology, it’s quite clear they’ve gotten this wrong”.

Last week, Press Association reported from the findings of an employment tribunal which found that on June 25 2024 Mr Hehir was driving the 206 bus, which runs between Wembley and Maida Vale in north-west London.

The tribunal was told the bus driver then responded in self-defence to the thief and hit the man once, knocking him unconscious.

Mr Hehir then restrained the thief on the pavement until police arrived.

Both men were arrested, however Mr Hehir was told he would face no further police action.

A police case review said: “The claimant had used force which was proportionate and necessary in the circumstances in the defence of himself and the female passenger”.

A Metroline spokesperson said: “The tribunal has upheld the dismissal as fair.”