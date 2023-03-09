Passenger dies on flight as pilot forced to make emergency landing

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A passenger has died after falling unwell on a Jet2 flight to Glasgow, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing.

Concerns were raised when the 44-year-old man “didn’t wake up” on the flight, which departed from Antalya, Turkey on Tuesday 7 March.

Members of the cabin crew performed CPR on the man for 40 minutes, the Daily Record reported.

However, despite the efforts of the staff, the man, who was understood to be travelling alone, died.

Glasgow Airport declared a mid-air emergency at around 6.40pm.

A passenger, who did not wish to be named, said the cabin crew members desperately tried to resuscitate the man and gave him mouth-to-mouth.

Other passengers onboard were crying and shaken by the incident.

They told the Daily Record: “The pilot came on to inform us we were going to have to do an emergency landing due to a medical incident on board.

“We had to land with all our cabin lights on and it was quite scary because you know that is quite dangerous.”

A passenger died midair on a Jet2 flight to Glasgow (Getty Images)

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware around 7.20pm on Tuesday, 7 March of a 44-year-old man taken unwell on board a flight which had arrived at Glasgow Airport.

“The man was pronounced dead a short time later. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A Jet2 spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Flight LS110 from Antalya to Glasgow requested a priority landing on Tuesday evening, due to an unresponsive customer onboard.

“Regrettably, we can confirm that the customer passed away.

“Our thoughts are with the customer’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”