Passengers face rail disruption during Christmas Eve getaway

Passengers travelling home on Christmas Eve have faced travel difficulties after railway services from a major airport were disrupted because of a lack of staff.

Great Western Railway (GWR) said services between Reading and Gatwick Airport would be disrupted on Christmas Eve due to a shortage of train staff.

The M27 will also be closed completely in both directions from Junction 9 at Whiteley to Junction 11 at Fareham East from 8pm on Christmas Eve to 4am on January 4.

The closure will affect journeys between Southampton and Portsmouth – a signed diversion via the A27 will be in place but delays are expected between 10am and 4pm daily.

In a post on X, GWR said: “Due to a shortage of train crew between Reading and Gatwick Airport the line is disrupted.

“Train services to and from these stations may be subject to disruption on all routes.

“Disruption is expected until 17:00.”

The RAC said it was expecting festive getaway trips by car to peak on Christmas Eve at 4.2 million, with regular commuter traffic “likely to be far lighter”.

It added that the main roads to watch for jams on Christmas Eve were the clockwise northern and western sections of the M25 from mid-morning, and the M5 north from Gloucestershire towards the West Midlands later in the afternoon.

A spokesperson for the RAC said: “Traffic is expected to be heaviest on major roads between 1pm and 7pm, so our advice to drivers – especially those travelling longer distances – is to set out before this time if possible.

“Drivers should ensure their vehicles are road ready: checking tyres are free of damage; have plenty of tread and are properly inflated; and ensuring oil and coolant levels are correct.

“Headlight aim should also be adjusted according to the load being carried, to reduce the chances of dazzling other drivers. We’re also expecting a rise in breakdowns as a result of the switch to colder weather.”

The AA estimated that there would be more than 22 million cars on the roads on Christmas Eve.

Shaun Jones, of AA expert patrol, said: “We know drivers will be heading out for all sorts of festive fun — from pantomimes and Christmas markets to family visits and scenic walks.

“But with so many sleighs on the tarmac, patience will be your best present this year. Pack essentials, keep your tank or EV charge topped up, and don’t let congestion steal your Christmas sparkle.

“If you’re leaving your car parked over the festive period, start it for a few minutes every couple of days to ensure it’s ready for January.

“The M27 closure adds an extra twist to the seasonal story, so if you’re travelling in Hampshire, think about alternative routes.”