Former Post Office boss stripped of her CBE

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells has forfeited her CBE for “bringing the honours system into disrepute” following her handling of the Horizon crisis.

Ms Vennells was named on Friday in a list published on the Cabinet Office website as an individual whose honour had been revoked by the King.

Issuing an apology last month, Ms Vennells announced that she planned to hand back her CBE “with immediate effect” following a fresh fallout over the Horizon IT scandal, which led to the wrongful prosecution of hundreds of subpostmasters.

The former chief executive, who ran the Post Office while it routinely denied there was a problem with its Horizon IT system, was appointed a CBE in December 2018.

It comes as Home Secretary James Cleverly said the Government will not be “distracted or deterred” from providing compensation to wronged subpostmasters, after the Post Office said it stood by more than 350 Horizon scandal prosecutions.

Downing Street said the Government remains “undeterred” in plans to quash the convictions of wronged subpostmasters.

Asked about the Post Office’s comment that it stood by more than 350 Horizon scandal prosecutions, a No 10 spokeswoman said: “We remain undeterred in our plans that we set out.

“You would have seen the update that we provided yesterday on scope and some of the timings around that.

“We think it’s right that we take what is an extraordinary step to overturn convictions.

“This was one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in our nation’s history, so we continue to work to deliver that swiftly.”