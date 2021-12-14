PCR tests were unavailable in some areas of the country on Tuesday morning, according to the government website.

The low supply comes just a day after the UK Health Security Agency said that they were unable to deliver home lateral flow tests.

At around 11:20am on Tuesday morning, the government website was showing PCR tests as “not available” in every region of the UK. By 12pm this had changed to a more scattered supply with some areas back to “available” and others still lacking PCR tests.

Affected areas included Berkshire, Isle of Wight, Middlesex and Bristol where no PCR tests were available. In London, West Sussex, Surrey and Bedfordshire there were only “very few available”.

The website lists different regions of the UK to show the availability of supply in test sites in each area. By 12:30pm most regions were showing PCR tests “available” but some places, such as Hertfordshire, Suffolk and Mendip, were still showing they had no supply.

The site was showing that home tests for the general public and essential workers were still available.

The UK Health Security Agency addressed concerns about the supply of lateral flow tests on Monday saying that “due to exceptionally high demand, ordering lateral flow tests on gov.uk has been temporarily suspended to fulfil existing orders.”

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday morning that the problem with the rapid antigen tests wasn’t supply and volume but “allocation and distribution, or the delivery, of it.”

He added: “We know that in relation to the online system there were some challenges yesterday and that’s partly because of the proportion they’ve got each day.”

The UKHSA has been approached for comment.