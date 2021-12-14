Covid: Now PCR tests unavailable in some areas only a day after lateral flows run out

The government website shows varied availability at testing sites around the country

Holly Bancroft
Tuesday 14 December 2021 12:34
Comments
<p>The government website showed a lack of PCR test supply at around 11:20 on Tuesday morning. </p>

The government website showed a lack of PCR test supply at around 11:20 on Tuesday morning.

(The Independent )

PCR tests were unavailable in some areas of the country on Tuesday morning, according to the government website.

The low supply comes just a day after the UK Health Security Agency said that they were unable to deliver home lateral flow tests.

At around 11:20am on Tuesday morning, the government website was showing PCR tests as “not available” in every region of the UK. By 12pm this had changed to a more scattered supply with some areas back to “available” and others still lacking PCR tests.

Affected areas included Berkshire, Isle of Wight, Middlesex and Bristol where no PCR tests were available. In London, West Sussex, Surrey and Bedfordshire there were only “very few available”.

The website lists different regions of the UK to show the availability of supply in test sites in each area. By 12:30pm most regions were showing PCR tests “available” but some places, such as Hertfordshire, Suffolk and Mendip, were still showing they had no supply.

Recommended

The site was showing that home tests for the general public and essential workers were still available.

The UK Health Security Agency addressed concerns about the supply of lateral flow tests on Monday saying that “due to exceptionally high demand, ordering lateral flow tests on gov.uk has been temporarily suspended to fulfil existing orders.”

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday morning that the problem with the rapid antigen tests wasn’t supply and volume but “allocation and distribution, or the delivery, of it.”

He added: “We know that in relation to the online system there were some challenges yesterday and that’s partly because of the proportion they’ve got each day.”

The UKHSA has been approached for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in