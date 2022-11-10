Union: 100,000 civil servants vote for strike action in row over pay and pensions
Union gives government ultimatum: ‘Offer substantial proposals or sustained industrial action will go ahead’
Related: Nurses across UK vote to go on strike for first time in dispute over pay
Job-seekers, people collecting benefits and those applying for passports could all face problems after tens of thousands of civil servants voted to strike in a row over pay and pensions.
Some 100,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union overwhelmingly backed taking industrial action.
The union warned that unless it received “substantial proposals” from the government, it would announce a programme of “sustained industrial action” next Friday.
The ballot result came a day after nurses voted to strike and shortly before Aslef announced train drivers at 12 operators are to strike on November 26 in their long-running dispute over pay.
The PCS said 126 employer areas could be hit by major industrial action, including the Home Office, which includes Border Force officials and passport workers, the Department for Transport, including driving examiners, and the Department for Work and Pensions, including staff in job centres and those processing benefits.
The PCS said the average ‘yes’ vote for action across the areas balloted - 86.2 per cent - was the highest percentage vote in the union’s history.
As well as pay and pensions, the dispute covers jobs and redundancy terms.
Under Boris Johnson, the government set a target of 91,000 job cuts in the civil service. But Rishi Sunak, when he became prime minister, scrapped the target and ordered departments to find efficiency savings instead as part of a drive to find £50bn savings.
Employee numbers had been expanded to help deliver Brexit and to fight Covid.
The civil service grew by the equivalent of more than 4,000 full-time jobs in the first three months of this year.
There were 479,040 employees as of March, up from 474,900 in December, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). It was the highest number of full-time equivalent roles since 2010.
The prime minister’s spokesman said reductions would still be needed, but declined to put a specific number on them.
Union general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “The government must look at the huge vote for strike action across swathes of the civil service and realise it can no longer treat its workers with contempt.
“Our members have spoken and if the government fails to listen to them, we’ll have no option than to launch a prolonged programme of industrial action reaching into every corner of public life.
“Civil servants have willingly and diligently played a vital role in keeping the country running during the pandemic but enough is enough.
“The stress of working in the civil service, under the pressure of the cost-of-living crisis, job cuts and office closures means they’ve reached the end of their tethers.
“We are calling on the government to respond positively to our members’ demands. They have to give our members a 10 per cent pay rise, job security, pensions justice and protected redundancy terms.”
The Independent has asked the Cabinet Office to comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies