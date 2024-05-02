Protesters block coach in Peckham from taking asylum seekers to Bibby Stockholm barge

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Protesters in south London have blocked a coach set to take asylum seekers to the Bibby Stockholm barge.

A large group of people was seen sitting in front of the coach near the Best Western Hotel in Peckham on Thursday as they announced that “refugees are welcome here”.

They have been warned by police that they could face arrest but said they were “determined” to stop the coach from leaving.

More than 40 officers attended the protest ( PA )

The protesters could be heard chanting “no borders, no nations, stop deportations” in footage filmed at the scene. Other videos showed the activists surrounding the coach with linked arms, chanting “say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here”.

Did you attend the protest? Email athena.stavrou@independent.co.uk

Officers were seen removing the protestors several hours after the action began ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

Welfare group SOAS Detainee Support also posted on X calling for more people to help them stop the coach leaving.

The posts said: “Comrades have stopped our friends being taken to the Bibby barge – but more numbers needed! We’ve also learned the coach is meant to be taking people from three other hotels en route.

“Resistance may be needed at these three hotels if the coach eventually leaves Peckham – but the comrades are determined it won’t!”

Police officers removed the protestors several hours after the action began.

Police were called out to the scene in south London on Thursday morning ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

In a statement posted on X, the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at around 8.40am to reports of a group of protesters near a hotel in Peckham Road SE15.

“There were reports that a coach had been obstructed by people and bicycles.”

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said: “My officers were quickly on scene and have engaged with the protesters at length. They have warned the group that they could be arrested. We will share more information when we can.”

It comes as the Home Office abandoned plans to move a group of asylum seekers in Kent to the Bibby Stockholm barge in the wake of protests.

The men living in Margate, Kent, were served notice that they would be transferred to the asylum accommodation in Dorset earlier this month.

The Home Office has abandoned plans to move a group of asylum seekers from Margate in Kent to the Bibby Stockholm barge in Dorset after protests by residents (PA)

But following action by residents to disrupt coaches on April 24 and 25, the Home Office has now withdrawn the plans.

A letter sent by Government officials on Monday, seen by the PA news agency, said: “The formal notice to quit the property is now withdrawn with immediate effect.

“You will no longer need to travel to the Bibby Stockholm.”

Mayor of Margate Rob Yates said residents wanted to support the men, from Afghanistan and Pakistan, who have become part of the community after living and volunteering in the area for seven months.

“I think the Margate community is ready to protect its own residents,” he told PA.

“We tried to avoid shouting or disrupting traffic while blocking the coach, resulting in no police involvement and hopefully helped to make the men in the hotel feel safe.

“Going forwards, we’re ready to do this again. Community activism is a valid tool when it comes to protecting asylum seekers, and I think in this current climate (it) is one that we should all consider.”