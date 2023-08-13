Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nine people have been injured after a car crashed into a campsite in Pembrokeshire, before hitting a tent where a baby was inside its cot, eyewitnesses said.

Two of the victims are said to be in a serious condition in hospital after a blue Ford Fiesta flipped, rolled and collided into several people and a tent at Newgale campsite, west Wales, around 10.30pm on Saturday.

Clare Harris, who runs the campsite with her husband Mike, said a baby in a cot was inside the tent that was hit by a car.

She said: “The car was speeding down the hill, realised it needed to slow down and tried to brake. It flipped and rolled several times, and crashed into the tent. There was a young child, a baby, in the tent at the time, thankfully they are okay.

“It’s a tragic accident that the police are dealing with, that’s all we can say at the moment.”

Mr Harris described scenes of “carnage”, telling the BBC the car had to be lifted to save casualties stuck underneath the vehicle. He said some had been seriously injured, although it could have been a “lot worse”.

The car is believed to have been travelling from the village of Roch towards St Davids with “a number of” passengers when it crashed off the A487.

Dyfed Powys Police said passengers in the car were among those injured.

One person was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales, the Welsh Ambulance Service said.

The road was initially closed to allow for police investigations but reopened on Sunday morning.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

Dyfed Powys Police said on Sunday: “Officers are appealing for any information regarding the vehicle, a blue Ford Fiesta, and its occupants.

“We are especially interested in any dashcam footage or doorbell footage which may have captured the vehicle being driven from Roch to the scene of the collision at Newgale.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson told The Independent: “We were called yesterday at around 10.40pm to reports of an incident at Newgale Campsite, Pembrokeshire.

“We sent six emergency ambulances, one duty operations manager, one Cymru high acuity response unit and our crews were supported on scene by the emergency medical and retrieval transfer service and search and rescue helicopter.

“One patient was flown to University Hospital of Wales, four patients were taken by road to Glangwilli Hospital, and one patient was taken by road to Morriston Hospital.”

The Independent has approached South Wales Fire and Rescue Service for comment.