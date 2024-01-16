Jump to content

Pensioner dies in fatal fire at £2.5million Richmond home as police investigate

He was confirmed dead after firefighters were called to his three-storey Victorian home

Holly Evans
Tuesday 16 January 2024 12:53
Comments
A pensioner has been pronounced dead after a house fire in Richmond

A pensioner has been pronounced dead after a house fire in Richmond

(UKNIP)

A pensioner has been killed after a blaze broke out at his £2.5million home in south-west London, with police launching an investigation.

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters were dispatched to Onslow Road in Richmond shortly after 8pm on Monday night to the three-storey Victorian property.

Part of the ground floor was damaged while a man was sadly confirmed to have died. While his exact age is unknown, the Metropolitan Police described him as “elderly”.

The London Fire Brigade said in a statement: “The Brigade was called at 8.08pm, and the fire was under control by 10.05pm. Firefighters from Richmond, Kingston and Twickenham fire stations attended the scene.

Firefighters were called to Onslow Road shortly after 8pm

(Google Maps)

“The fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.”

The property remains cordoned off while investigators investigate the cause of the blaze, while neraby residents were evacuated as a precaution until the fire was under control.

A Met Police statement said: “An elderly man has died following a fire in Richmond.

“Police were called at 20:14hrs on Monday, 15 January to the fire at an address in Onslow Road, Richmond. Some neighbouring addresses were evacuated as a precaution.

“The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Police remain at the scene.”

