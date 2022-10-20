How to get the £300 cost of living payment for pensioners

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The British government announced earlier this year that pensioner households will receive an additional £300 cost of living payment this winter as part of a package of measures intended to help them tackle soaring energy bills.

The policy was unveiled by former chancellor Rishi Sunak along with others including a move to knock £400 off household utility bills, a £650 one-off payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits and a £150 one-off payment for around six million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.

As a Tory leadership candidate vying to succeed Boris Johnson this summer, Mr Sunak promised further handouts but he was ultimately beaten by Liz Truss, who moved quickly as prime minister to freeze Ofgem’s cap at £2,500 for two years but has yet to promise any further direct payments to citizens.

Having stated her opposition to “handouts” during a campaign interview, Ms Truss and her now-former Kwasi Kwarteng may yet find themselves forced to do more, given that Cornwall Insights analysts have warned that the extent of the energy crisis is such that Ofgem’s cap might have pushed beyond the £6,000-mark by April 2023 had the government not acted.

A miserable winter is still on the cards for millions of households with inflation at a 40-year-high of 9.9 per cent, sending the price of consumer goods and fuel rocketing while wages stagnate.

How will the £300 discount be paid?

An estimated eight million pensioner households will receive their money automatically when it is added to their Winter Fuel Payment (WFP) in November or December this year.

There is no need to apply for it and all people need to qualify is to be over the state pension age of 66 in the qualifying week of 19 to 25 September 2022 and to be in receipt of the WFP.

Given that the latter grant typically amounts to between £200 and £300 to cover domestic energy costs, the aid package is effectively a doubling of the money already made available annually.

It will be paid per claim, so a couple living together would only be entitled to one payment.

The only conditions under which someone aged 66 or over might not qualify can be found here, along with other pertinent information on the WFP.

Will I need to give out my bank details at any point?

No. The government says no household should be asked for bank details at any point.

That said, it is important to bear in mind that scammers might regard the payment as an opportunity to strike – just as they did when financial support was announced early on in the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted a slew of fake rebate emails and texts purporting to be from official bodies.

Vulnerable older people may well be viewed as possible targets by fraudsters so it is important to stay vigilant and report any potential scammers to the authorities.

Scam texts, for example, can be reported to 7726 and Ofcom has information on how to do that here.

Will I need to pay the money back?

No, it is non-repayable.

People who are struggling with their energy bills should contact their supplier. Ofgem rules mean suppliers must offer payment plans people can afford and customers can ask for “emergency credit” if they use a prepayment meter and cannot top up.

You can find out more information about this and the schemes, grants and benefits available here.