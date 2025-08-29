Train passenger says delay because of flag flying was ‘bonkers’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A train was disrupted by people trying to hang flags from bridges, a passenger reported.

Railway electrification expert Noel Dolphin posted on social media that attempts to fly flags meant speed restrictions were imposed on the East Midlands Railway (EMR) service he was travelling on.

After hearing the onboard announcement on Thursday night, he wrote: “I do not want to jump into the flag debate, but my train is delayed due to ‘people being lowered over bridge parapets to attach flags’.”

Parapets are fitted to the side of bridges to prevent people falling accidentally.

Mr Dolphin described the reason for the delay as “bonkers” considering the dangers posed by overhead electric wires.

He added that he hoped the train’s toilets were “working for once” if he was to be “trapped for a while”.

The service from Nottingham to London St Pancras came to a stop on the approach to Market Harborough station, Leicestershire.

It subsequently continued the journey with a delay of up to 12 minutes, but was just four minutes behind schedule when it arrived in the capital.

The PA news agency understands that Network Rail carried out an investigation after receiving a report of trespassers, but did not find anything untoward.

A spokesperson for the Government-owned company said: “People are reminded that trespassing on the railway and placing objects on or near the railway infrastructure not only endangers lives but can also cause significant disruption to train services.

“Safety is our top priority, and we urge everyone to stay clear of the railway for their own safety and that of others.”

St George and Union flags have been hung from lampposts and other public places in several locations in England in recent weeks.

Some of those putting up the flags have said they are being patriotic, but there are claims the action is provocative amid concerns over immigration.

Several local authorities have removed flags from street infrastructure, citing road safety fears.