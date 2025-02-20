People evacuated after sinkhole feel ‘let down’ by lack of support from council

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Businesses and evacuated residents near two sinkholes that appeared in Surrey have described feeling “let down” by the council at a lack of information and support.

A sinkhole appeared in the small village of Godstone on Monday night with a 100-metre cordon put in place and local roads closed.

By Wednesday, the residents evacuated from 30 properties still did not know when they would be able to return to their homes.

The leader of Tandridge District Council said she was “very sorry” if anyone felt let down and the council had been “doing the best” to keep residents informed.

Ifesi Anyamene, 50, who owns a pharmacy in Godstone High Street near the edge of the cordoned-off roads, said that “nobody” from the council had been in touch with her about the ongoing situation.

She said: “It was scary at first and not knowing what to expect, no one has actually said anything to us so we’re just going by what we’ve read in the press.”

The business owner said she felt “let down” by the lack of communication from authorities and that there had been “no support” offered to businesses.

Ms Anyamene said the pharmacy had received many calls from customers who were “scared and worried” about whether it was safe to collect their medicine.

“We’ve had to reassure people that it’s safe,” she added.

The pharmacist said that many of her customers were elderly and the closed-off roads were making it difficult for people to pick up prescriptions easily.

Sarah Lewis, who lives on William Way and was evacuated from her home along with her two daughters aged four and six, said she felt “extremely stressed” about the uncertainty surrounding when she may be allowed back back to the house.

The 36-year-old said on Thursday that the council have told her it could be between two to four months until the family may be able to return home.

The IT worker, who has recently been made redundant, said the family had been “homeless” until 9pm on Wednesday evening and that the AirBnB provided by their home insurance company has black mould in it.

She criticised the council for a “blackhole of information”, adding that residents had been left to “fend for themselves”.

Ms Lewis added: “We have no idea how long we’ll be out of our home.

“We have no idea how long the insurance are going to pay for us to have somewhere to live.

“We don’t know what kind of home we’re going to be able to live in and the council just have no answers whatsoever.”

Dana Hussein, 39, who owns a barber shop on Godstone High Street said he was “worried” about the impact of the sinkhole on his business and that, so far this week, he has only had a few customers as people are staying away from the area.

“We are so worried because the council said it may take nearly six months to fix, three to six months.

“If that road was closed for three to six months, it would affect our business because we would lose all the customers for six months.”

Leader of Tandridge District Council Catherine Sayer said it had been “doing the best” to keep residents informed, adding that information was available at the nearby St Nicholas’s Youth Centre.

She said: “It’s hard – we’ve got a list of all the people that have been evacuated, and anybody else has contacted us, and I think we’re contacting them all today just to give them an update and to check in on them and check they’re OK.”

The councillor added that she was “very sorry” if anyone felt let down, and that any resident was welcome to get in touch if they “need to talk to somebody”.

On Thursday morning, Matt Furniss, the cabinet member for highways, transport and economic growth at Surrey County Council, said properties surrounding the sinkhole have been declared stable for now and that the investigation into the incident “may take months.”

He told the PA news agency: “All properties have been surveyed and we believe are currently structurally sound, but this may not remain the case.”

Mr Furniss also addressed fears that an explosion may occur due to exposed cables, saying: “All utilities have been capped around the site so no concerns there.”

He confirmed a second sinkhole appeared in a property’s front garden on Tuesday afternoon, which is thought to be linked to the first.

Photographs showed a car teetering on the edge of the hole – with its wheels just a few inches away from the eroded tarmac.

In a previous statement, Tandridge District Council said they understood there were “historical sandpits” in the area, adding that the site was being assessed by structural experts.

Carl Bussey, Surrey County Council assistant director for safer communities and chairman of the strategic co-ordination group for the incident said: “This is now being treated as an ongoing significant incident as work continues to ensure the site is stable and repair work can begin.”

He added that road closures and diversions remained in place and that residents would be granted “supervised access” to properties to collect their belongings.

Mr Bussey continued: “We will continue to conduct technical assessments of the area and if there are homes that are deemed structurally safe then residents will be able to return home.”