Person rescued after trying to sail to island on inflatable mattress

The person was rescued after nearly 90 minutes in chilly waters off the east coast of Scotland

Moment terrified dog pulled from River Thames by RNLI volunteers

Lifeboat teams made an extraordinary rescue after a person got into trouble attempting to sail to a Scottish island on an inflatable mattress.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) Queensferry crew were called at around 9:18am on Sunday to reports of the individual stranded in 7C waters off the east of Cramond Island in the Firth of Forth.

Crew members raced to the area and recovered the person, who had been on the icy water for nearly 90 minutes. They were then transferred to paramedics and coastguard teams once on shore.

The volunteer rescuers said they were “lucky” to reach the casualty when they did, and warned people not to use blow-up toys and airbeds not designed for the sea, adding they can quickly be blown offshore.

Following the shout, volunteer helm Stewart Atkinson said: “It was lucky that we got there when we did, as the casualty was extremely cold and was drifting further offshore, with the tide and offshore wind.

A person has been rescued after attempting to sail to a Scottish island on an inflatable mattress, RNLI volunteers said
“This incident highlights that blow-up toys and airbeds are designed for pools, not the sea where they can quickly be blown offshore.”

He added: “Always check the forecast and tide conditions, be aware that conditions inshore may seem fine, but further offshore they can be significantly worse.

“Always wear a Personal Flotation Device and make sure you are also wearing clothing suitable for the forecasted weather. If you get into trouble, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

It comes after a number of casualties in the sea over the Christmas period. Two men remain missing after getting into trouble at sea in Budleigh Salterton, Devon, on Christmas Day.

Swimmer Jonathan Lovett, 51, from Kettering, Northamptonshire, also died after getting into difficulty in the sea near Brighton's Palace Pier on new year’s day.

On 2 January, 67-year-old Mark Ratcliffe died near Pier Towers, Withernsea, as he attempted to rescue mother and daughter Sarah Keeling, 45, and Grace Keeling, 15. Sarah’s body was found later that evening, but police are still searching for Grace.

