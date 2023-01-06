Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two sisters and a “loving father” were the victims of a fire at a hotel in Scotland this week, police have said.

Emergency services rushed to Perth’s New County Hotel just after 5am on the second day of the new year, with more 60 firefighters working to extinghuish the blaze at the height of what they described as a “very complex incident”.

The three people said to have been killed in the fire have now been named by Police Scotland as sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg and Sharon McLean, aged 44 and 47, and Keith Russell, 38.

Keith Russell, aged 38, was described as a ‘loving father’ who ‘will be greatly missed' (Police Scotland/PA Wire)

Guests and those living in a nearby block of flats were evacuated, and eleven people were treated at the scene but did not require hospital treatment

A pet dog was also killed in the blaze, and police have launched an investigation into the fire and fatalities, which Scotland’s deputy first minister John Swinney described as “heart-breaking news”.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of those who died as well as the many people affected by this incident.

“A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

“I would like to again thank all the emergency services and partner agencies involved as well as the local community for their patience while enquiries are carried out.”

More follows...