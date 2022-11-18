King Charles bans foie gras from all royal residences

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Foie gras will no longer be served in any royal residences, a letter sent from King Charles to animal rights campaigners has confirmed.

Charles is known to be opposed to the food and has previously removed the controversial pate from his residences as Prince of Wales

Now animal rights group Peta has said that it received a letter from the Royal Household confirming this policy has now been extended to Buckingham Palace and all other royal residences.

As a gesture of gratitude, the group is sending the King a hamper of ‘faux gras’ made by vegan chef Alexis Gauthier.

A Peta spokeswoman said: “As Prince of Wales, King Charles removed foie gras – a despicable product for which ducks and geese are force-fed until their livers swell up to 10 times their natural size before the animals are slaughtered – from his royal residences.

“Now, Peta has received confirmation that His Majesty’s compassionate policy extends to Buckingham Palace and all other royal residences.”

Elisa Allen, Peta vice president, said: “Peta encourages everyone to follow the King’s lead and leave foie gras off the menu this Christmas and beyond.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment but it is understood the policy has been in place at the palace for a number of years.

Foie Gras can be imported and sold in the UK, but its production is banned.

The UK had proposed to prohibit its importation after Brexit, but these plans are now expected to be shelved.

Peta is also campaigning for the King to ditch ermine fur robes for his coronation next year and to use animal-friendly faux fur instead.

Press Association contributed to this report.