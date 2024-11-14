Thousands petition to keep pub’s ‘offensive’ name

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Thousands of people have signed a counter-petition to keep a pub’s “offensive” name after a rebrand was announced.

The Midget, a Greene King pub in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, was first subject of a petition signed by more than 1,300 people calling on the brewery franchise to “recognise the offence of the term and its implications” of the pub’s name.

The name comes from the iconic MG car which was built in the car company’s former factory in Abingdon.

Last week, Greene King said it would rename the pub The Roaring Raindrop in tribute to the last ever land speed record-breaking car produced by MG.

open image in gallery Greene King has said it will rename The Midget to The Roaring Raindrop ( Greene King )

But some locals have objected with more than 2,800 people signing a counter-petition calling on the brewery to reverse the plans to rebrand.

“I’m sure a lot of people will disagree with this decision [to rename the pub] and in my opinion I think it is ridiculous,” the counter-petition’s creator Joe Lawlor wrote. “The naming is part of Abingdon’s history.”

Dr Erin Pritchard, who started the petition to change the pub’s original name, wrote that the name “The Midget” was a term “popularised during the Victorian freak show, but unfortunately continues to be used as a form of hate speech towards people with dwarfism”.

She later added: “It is good to see that Greene King is open to addressing concerns about disablist hate speech. The term midget is a form of disablist hate speech, which I and most other people with dwarfism, have experienced as a form of bullying, including it having it shouted at us by strangers.

open image in gallery The M.G. production line at the BMC factory in Abingdon. 23rd March 1966 ( Mirrorpix via Getty Images )

“It is a term that should be consigned to the history books.”

Zoe Bowley, the managing director of Greene King pubs, said the company had thought “long and hard” about rebranding, and that it was grateful for Dr Pritchard raising awareness of the offence the term can cause.

“We hope that making the change in this way helps to preserve our pub’s historic links to Abingdon’s past while simultaneously ensuring our pub can be a place where everyone feels welcome,” she added.

The pub was originally called The Magic Midget after its opening in 1974 - the nickname of the car which broke the world land speed record in 1932. It was renamed to The Midget in 2002.

MG cars were produced in Abingdon from 1929 until the factory’s closure in 1980.