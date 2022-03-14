Petrol prices hit new record high again as average cost of litre now at 163.5p

Oil prices have since risen as a knock on effect from the war in Ukraine

Aisha Rimi
Monday 14 March 2022 10:42
<p>The average cost of a litre of diesel was 173.4p</p>

(AFP via Getty Images)

Petrol prices in the UK have hit a new record high.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at forecourts on Sunday was 163.5p.

The average cost of a litre of diesel was 173.4p.

This increase comes days after petrol prices rose to over £2 per litre in London and reached £1.55 per litre in the UK last Monday, 7 March.

Oil prices have skyrocketed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, leading to higher wholesale costs for fuel retailers, and increased prices for Britons when they go to fill up.

