Ukraine news – live: Russia asks China for weapons, US claims as Kyiv’s Antonov aircraft plant shelled
Two people killed and seven others injured in attack
Russia has asked China for weapons and financial aid following its invasion of Ukraine, reports suggest, with the White House said to be concerned Beijing may undermine western efforts to help Ukrainian forces defend their country.
Several US officials, who spoke to the Financial Times and TheWashington Post, refused to disclose what kind of military equipment or financial support Moscow had requested, citing fears such information could inadvertently reveal how the intelligence was gathered.
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who is due to meet with China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, warned China that it would “absolutely” face consequences if it helped Moscow evade sweeping sanctions over the war it caused.
Meanwhile, the Antonov aircraft plant in Kyiv was shelled by Russian forces this morning, according to the capital city’s administration. Tweeting about the attack, the Ukrainian parliament said Russian occupiers attacked a high-rise building in the area at the same time, killing at least two people. Two people were killed and seven others injured in the attack, officials added.
Top Putin ally admits Ukraine war ‘slower than expected’
One of Vladimir Putin’s closest allies says Russia’s military operation in Ukraine has not gone as quickly as the Kremlin wanted, the strongest public acknowledgement yet from Moscow that things are not going to plan in its war.
National Guard chief Viktor Zolotov, speaking at a church service on Sunday, blamed the country’s slow progress on what he said were far-right Ukrainian forces hiding behind civilians, an accusation repeatedly made by officials in Russia.
His comments appeared at odds with an assessment on Friday, by Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu, who told Putin “everything is going according to plan”.
“I would like to say that yes, not everything is going as fast as we would like,” Mr Zolotov, once in charge of Putin’s personal security, said in comments posted on the National Guard’s website. “But we are going towards our goal step by step and victory will be for us, and this icon will protect the Russian army and accelerate our victory.”
The US and its European allies have cast Putin’s invasion as an imperial-style land grab that has so far been poorly executed because Moscow underestimated Ukrainian resistance and Western resolve to punish Russia.
Mr Zolotov is a powerful security official who was once Putin’s security chief. He now heads the National Guard, a kind of internal military force that includes the riot police and other forces.
Watch live as Zelensky addresses Council of Europe to discuss invasion of Ukraine
Power is back on at Chernobyl as ‘nuclear disaster averted’
Ukraine said it has restored power at the Chernobyl power plant which was captured by Russian troops, averting “the risk of a possible nuclear catastrophe” for the entire Europe.
Ukraine’s energy minister German Galushchenko added in a statement that Ukrainian engineers risked their own lives to avert the possible crisis, reports Shweta Sharma.
“Today, thanks to the incredible efforts of [Ukrainian energy] specialists, our nuclear power engineers and electricians managed to return the power supply to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which was seized by the Russian occupiers,” Mr Galushchenko said. “Our Ukrainian energy engineers, by risking their own health and lives, were able to avert the risk of a possible nuclear catastrophe that threatened the whole of Europe.”
Power is back on at Chernobyl power station as ‘nuclear disaster averted’
Power cut at the plant led to concerns over the risk of radiation leak if the power line was not repaired
4,000 UK visas given to Ukrainian refugees so far
In the UK, the Home Office says it has issued 4,000 visas so far under the Ukraine Family Scheme.
This was the total number of visas granted by the last count, which took place at 3pm on Sunday, the department said.
According to data published on its website, 17,100 applications have been submitted and 10,600 appointments have been made at visa processing centres.
Ukraine-Russia talks ‘difficult but ongoing,’ Zelensky adviser says
Communication between Ukraine and Russia is ongoing, an adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said in the last few minutes.
Talks are “difficult but ongoing,” the official added.
We’ll bring you more on this as it develops.
Watch: Brit flying to Poland to offer his home directly to a Ukrainian refugee
Support our campaign to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing war
The people of Ukraine are in urgent need of our help – and the time to act is now.
The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered.
To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.
Sign the Petition
UK Government: Urgent support for Ukrainian refugees
Squatters occupy London mansion in protest at Ukraine war
Squatters have taken over a London mansion allegedly linked to a Russian oligarch and hung a Ukrainian flag out the window.
Follow Zoe Tidman’s breaking report:
Squatters occupy London mansion ‘owned by Russian oligarch’
Squatters have taken over a London mansion allegedly linked to a Russian oligarch amid the war in Ukraine.
Squatters overtake mansion ‘linked to Russian oligarch’
Our reporter Lamiat Sabin has this:
Squatters have overtaken a London mansion allegedly linked to a Russian oligarch.
At 5 Belgrave Square, a Ukraine flag and banner saying “this property has been liberated” have been unfurled.
Police said they were called to the property at 1am on Monday, and found that “a number of people had gained entry and hung banners from upstairs windows.”
Officers remain at the property, the Metropolitan Police added.
Watch: Russia will be at ‘war with Nato’ if it bombs any of alliance’s territory, Javid warns
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies