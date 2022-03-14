✕ Close Kyiv’s Antonov aircraft plant on fire from Russian attack, smoke rises in sky

Russia has asked China for weapons and financial aid following its invasion of Ukraine, reports suggest, with the White House said to be concerned Beijing may undermine western efforts to help Ukrainian forces defend their country.

Several US officials, who spoke to the Financial Times and TheWashington Post, refused to disclose what kind of military equipment or financial support Moscow had requested, citing fears such information could inadvertently reveal how the intelligence was gathered.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who is due to meet with China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, warned China that it would “absolutely” face consequences if it helped Moscow evade sweeping sanctions over the war it caused.

Meanwhile, the Antonov aircraft plant in Kyiv was shelled by Russian forces this morning, according to the capital city’s administration. Tweeting about the attack, the Ukrainian parliament said Russian occupiers attacked a high-rise building in the area at the same time, killing at least two people. Two people were killed and seven others injured in the attack, officials added.