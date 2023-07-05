Mapped: Most expensive and cheapest petrol stations in UK revealed

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The most expensive petrol stations in the UK have been revealed as the government moves to introduce a new pump price comparison service to help drivers cope with the cost of living.

The steepest prices for fuel can be found at the M6 Stafford service areas where BP and Esso charge 175.9p, according to PetrolPrices.

On the other end of the scale, Sainsbury’s in Wolverhampton is 45p cheaper, with Asda and Tesco also boasting low prices at 131.7p and 131.9p, as of 3 July.

Drivers paid nearly £1 billion more for fuel at supermarkets last year due to increased margins, a recent investigation found ((Alamy/PA))

PetrolPrices, who sourced the data for MailOnline, found that the priciest fuel stations range from 156.9p to 175.9p.

Here is a map which shows the most expensive petrol prices in the UK:

Most expensive petrol stations on the motorway:

Esso M6 Stafford EG motorway service area southbound (ST15 0XE) - 175.9p BP M6 Stafford SF Connect motorway service area northbound (ST15 0EU) - 175.9p Esso M42 Tamworth EG motorway service area (B77 5PS) - 172.9p Shell M1 Markham Vale EG motorway service area (S44 5HY) - 172.9p Esso M40 Cherwell Valley EG motorway service area (OX27 7RD) - 171.9p BP M61 Rivington EG motorway service area southbound (BL6 5UZ) - 171.9p BP M25 Clacket Lane Connect motorway service area westbound (TN16 2ER) - 169.9p M62 Hartshead Moor WB motorway service area eastbound (HD6 4JX) - 169.9p Welcome Break M62 Burntwood eastbound (WA5 3AX) - 169.9p Applegreen M3 Fleet Welcome Break motorway service area southbound (GU51 1AA) - 169.9p

Most expensive petrol stations not on the motorway:

BP Ardleigh South service station (CO7 7SL) - 169.9p Pace Tisbury Motor Company (SP3 6HF) - 166.9p Shell Magna (DE12 7AP) - 164.9p Esso Baynards Green service station (OX27 7SG) - 161.9p Pace Dalwhinnie filling station (PH19 1AF) - 161.9p Esso Damory Garage (DT11 7LP) - 159.9p Scottish Fuels Bettyhill General Merchants (KW14 7SP) - 158.0p BP Uttoxeter Derby Road service station (ST14 5AA) - 157.9p Gulf Deanston filling station (FK16 6AY) - 156.9p

It comes as Rishi Sunak’s government vowed to stop motorists being used as “cash cows” after the scathing report by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that fuel retailers had charged an extra 6p on every litre sold between 2019 and 2022.

It means drivers have been charged between £2.70 and £3.90 too much for a tank of petrol or diesel every time they filled up their vehicle at a forecourt in recent years.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that fuel retailers had charged an extra 6p on every litre sold between 2019 and 2022 (AP)

Downing Street vowed to introduce new legislation forcing fuel retailers to make up-to-date diesel and petrol prices available to third parties. This is expected to lead to the creation of price comparison apps and websites, enabling drivers to find the cheapest fuel in their area.

No 10 also pledged to hand new powers to a public organisation to “closely monitor” pump prices and “alert” ministers if further intervention is needed, with a plan to launch a consultation on the measures in the autumn.

A BP spokeswoman said: “We aim to price fuels competitively and monitor the prices we set daily.

“Fuel prices take into account the local market conditions, cost of operations and the cost of delivering fuel to a particular retail site or area. In addition, taxes - duty and VAT - make up a significant proportion of price.

“Around 900 of the 1200 BP branded sites are operated by independent dealers to whom we supply fuel and branding. At those sites, the price is decided by the operator, not BP.”

A spokesperson for Esso said: “Esso only sets the fuel prices at the 197 Esso-branded sites that we own.

“Around 80 per cent of the Esso-branded service stations in the UK are owned and operated by independent dealers or branded wholesalers who set their own pump prices.”