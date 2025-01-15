‘Forever chemical’ hotspots revealed to include RAF bases and airports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

RAF bases, airports and fire stations are amongst the biggest hotspots of ‘forever chemical’ pollution, an Environment Agency report has revealed.

Linked to serious health issues, these toxic substances are commonplace in the UK, and virtually indestructible.

Technically called PFAS or PFOS, forever chemicals are a family of more than 10,000 human-made substances. They are only manufactured by a relatively small number of companies, but are widely used in everyday products and processes.

Forever chemicals can be found in nonstick pans, pizza boxes, cosmetics, waterproof fabric, greaseproof paper, and certain carpets and flooring. They are used for their resistant properties, but are also almost indestructible in any natural environment.

Documents from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) show that some of the highest concentrations of the chemicals can be found in RAF bases across the UK. Groundwater samples from RAF Benson in South Oxfordshire have been recorded as high as 7,700 nanograms a litre (ng/l). The maximum allowable level for drinking water in England is 100ng/l.

open image in gallery Typhoons at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire (Joe Giddens/PA) ( PA Wire )

Similar levels have been recorded at RAF Consingby and RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, which is located in a drinking water supply zone. Anglian Water samples also show that chemicals from RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk could be contaminating nearby drinking water sources.

A former RAF base in Duxford is another hotspot, with over 1,000 homes nearby in South Cambridgeshire supplied with water from an aquifier containing high levels of PFAS. This is likely due to pollution from firefighting foams used at the base, which is now owned by the Imperial War Museum. Cambridge Water has apologised but says the contamination would not have reached customers because the water was blended with another source.

An MoD spokesperson said: “Ensuring the safety of our staff, personnel and the public is our number one priority and that’s why we are complying with the relevant legislation and regulations. As understanding of these chemicals has changed, we have responded accordingly. We have prioritised a programme of investigation of our sites, which has been agreed with the Environment Agency.”

open image in gallery Volunteers collect water samples from discharge from a factory which manufactures PFAS, France, 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Fire stations are also amongst some of the most PFAS-contaminated hotspots. At the Angus firefighting foam plant and training centre in Bentham, North Yorkshire, PFAS from firefighting foams has polluted the groundwater, causing the town to become the most contaminated in the UK.

Angus Fire, a manufacturer of firefighting foam, says they have ceased its production and are working with the Environment Agency to tackle the issue. The company may yet face legal action from residents.

Heathrow Airport is another contamination hotspot, with high levels of groundwater contamination and both rivers adjacent to the site failing their chemical status test for PFOS. The airport says it has been monitoring the chemicals since 2011, has invested £30m in combatting the issue, and has ceased using firefighting foams containing PFAS and PFOS.

However, the number of PFAS hotspots across Europe is increasing, an investigation by the Forever Lobbying Project has found. These include most landfills, airports, sewage areas, and manufacturers and industrial users of PFAS in the UK.