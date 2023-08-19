TV star Phil Spencer’s parents ‘both killed in car crash on family estate’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The parents of TV property star Phil Spencer have been killed in a car crash, it has been reported.

The deaths of the mother and father of the Location, Location, Location star were reported on Saturday after a crash on their farm in Kent on Friday.

Richard, 89, and mother Anne, 82, were pulled from a vehicle that careered into a river but died later, The Sun reported.

The river is believed to be on their estate in Littlebourne, near Canterbury, where Phil grew up.

Phil’s co-star Kirstie Allsopp told the paper: “I’ve spoken to Phil and it’s tragic for the Spencer family, but his parents were together and that’s something that is a great source of solace to them all.

“The family is very loving and close. There are four children, Phil, Robert, Caryn and Helen, and they had eight grandchildren.

“This is awful for all of the family, but they were together at the end and they were lovely people.

“They were on their way to the pub on a Friday afternoon in Kent, where they lived, they were in the place they loved, with the person they loved. They were both people of Christian faith.

“Phil and his siblings are all consoling each other at this difficult time.”

A woman, in her 60s, was also in the car and suffered minor injuries.

Kent Police said they were called at 12.36pm to a report of a single-vehicle collision.

A spokeswoman said: "Officers attended along with other emergency services and a man and woman in their 80s were taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

"A third person, a woman in her 60s, was in the vehicle and sustained minor injuries.

"The next of kin has been informed and a report will now be prepared for the coroner."