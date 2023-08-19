Police shoot dogs dead after man in his 70s mauled in attack

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man in his 70s is being treated in hospital with serious injuries after being attacked by two dogs, both of which were later shot dead by the police.

The dogs, believed to be rottweilers, attacked the man on Friday morning on Lewes Close, Bognor Regis, Sussex Police said.

A 29-year-old man from the area, thought to be the owner of the pets, was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

Sussex Police received multiple reports of a man being attacked by two dogs at about 9.50am.

The dogs were shot and killed by armed officers, who were given permission to euthanise the dogs after arriving at the scene.

The force said: “Due to the ongoing threat – and in order to protect the victim and the wider community – specialist firearms officers were swiftly deployed to the scene and granted authority to bring the dogs safely under control.

“We can confirm that firearms were discharged and both dogs are now deceased.”

Chief Superintendent Alex Geldart said: “We acknowledge the distressing nature of this incident, and our thoughts remain with the victim and his family, who continue to be supported by officers.

“As part of our ongoing criminal investigation, we will thoroughly review any previous concerns raised with police or partner agencies.”

He said police were working to find out what led to the attack and urged witnesses and anyone with video of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information can submit it online or call 101, quoting Op Byfleet. Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or onine.