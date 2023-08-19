Porta-potty leads police on chase during windy weather in Michigan

An unexpected inanimate culprit led police on a pursuit in Michigan on Thursday, 17 August.

Dashcam footage shows an officer from the New Buffalo City Police Department chasing after a runaway porta-potty that was being blown through a car park.

The video shows that wind speeds rose to 16mph as the officer attempted to get it under control.

“Luckily he was able to apprehend the suspect before things became messy,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

“That could’ve been a real s*** show,” one user commented.