Beatrice made deputy patron of charity amid Andrew saga

Princess Beatrice has been made deputy patron of a charity amid the continuing fallout over her father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s, connections with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Outward Bound Trust, which Andrew had supported for decades before his resignation as patron in 2019, announced on Friday that Beatrice has become deputy patron, while the Duke of Edinburgh has become royal patron.

It comes after the King officially stripped his disgraced brother of both his HRH style and his prince title.

And members of the US Congress wrote to Andrew requesting he sit for a “transcribed interview” in connection with his “long-standing friendship” with Epstein.

As daughters of the son of a Sovereign, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will retain their titles in line with King George V’s Letters Patent of 1917.

The Outward Bound Trust, a charity helping children develop lifelong skills through adventure, said Beatrice had served as a trustee for six years, while Edward is “continuing his late father’s long-standing support”, as Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, served as patron from 1953 to 2019.

The Outward Bound Trust announcement coincided with an event at St James’s Palace on Thursday, hosted by Edward.

Martin Davidson, chief executive of Outward Bound, said: “With The Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Beatrice working alongside us, we’re embarking on a new chapter.

“One where every young person has the chance to test their limits, build confidence and discover that anything is possible. Their support reflects a shared belief that adventure changes lives.”

Andrew’s links to Epstein eventually led to the King dramatically stripping him of his titles – putting an end to his public life.

The move followed the publication of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoirs, and the US government’s release of documents from the paedophile’s estate.

Ms Giuffre alleged she was forced to have sex with Andrew three times – once at convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell’s home in London, once in Epstein’s address in Manhattan, and once on the disgraced financier’s private island, Little St James.

The incident at Maxwell’s home allegedly occurred when Ms Giuffre was 17 years old.

Andrew is accused of taking part in an orgy with “underage” girls, as well as Ms Giuffre, during the alleged incident on Little St James.

The former prince vehemently denies all allegations made against him.