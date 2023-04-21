Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Piers Corbyn crashed an Extinction Rebellion church service in London on Friday, telling environmental activists that manmade climate change “does not exist” and that they were “working for the Devil”.

Footage showed the 75-year-old brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn shouting from the aisle of St John’s Waterloo before telling a vicar to stop touching him as he was escorted out.

The crowd, which had gathered for a service titled “No Faith in Fossil Fuels“, began to sing the hymn “Amazing Grace” as the infamous climate change denier was moved from sight.

Describing the scenes on Twitter, Chine McDonald, director of the Christian think tank Theos, said: “Incredibly moving moment when Piers Corbyn tried to disrupt the gathering, but was gently ushered out by an impromptu collective singing of Amazing Grace, complete with harmonies.

“May have also had a little argument with him for handing out leaflets outside and telling people to pray for more CO2.”

Mr Corbyn rose to prominence as a vocal opponent of Covid vaccines and lockdown restrictions. He has been arrested several times and was last year fined £250 for accusing NHS staff at a London vaccination site of “murdering people”.

He once branded Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg an “ignorant, brainwashed child”.

Corbyn addresses the crowd in Waterloo (Urban Pictures/Twitter)

Last month he appeared at a protest against King Charles’s visit to Colchester.

Friday’s Extinction Rebellion church service was organised for Extinction Rebellion involved representatives from Christian Aid, Christian Climate Action, Tearfund and the Catholic charity Cafod.

It coincided with the start of a four-day demonstration by the climate group across London, which organisers estimate will attract “40,000 to 50,000” activists and has sparked fears of disruption to the London Marathon, which will take place on Sunday.

Transport secretary Mark Harper said it would be “terrible” if environmental demonstrations held this weekend disrupted the London – though Extinction Rebellion has vowed to avoid doing so.

The group has been in talks with the marathon race director to ensure minimal disruption, along with Just Stop Oil, which is also planning a protest.