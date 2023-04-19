Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Television presenter Piers Morgan has pledged to keep lobbying the prime minister as he gave his backing to The Independent’s campaign to stop an Afghan war hero being deported to Rwanda.

The air force lieutenant, who flew 30 combat missions against the Taliban alongside the British army and was praised by his coalition forces supervisor as a “patriot to his nation”, is among Afghans being threatened with deportation from the UK.

The hero pilot, who fled to the UK on a small boat, has told The Independent how he was forced into hiding after his war service, but now says he has been forgotten by the US and British forces.

Prince Harry with Royal Marine Ben McBean (SWNS/TalkTV)

“It’s a complete failure of our moral duty as a country,” Morgan told viewers of his TalkTV show. “This man is a hero... We have a moral compulsion to take care of him and his family.”

Prince Harry’s friend and former colleague Ben McBean is also backing our campaign.

The Independent has launched a petition calling for the UK to support Afghan war heroes who served alongside Britain

Former chief of the General Staff Lord Richard Dannatt said there was no doubt at all the pilot absolutely deserved our protection.

“The thought he could be extradited is appalling,” he added.

Morgan, whose brother was a colonel in Afghanistan, said: “I think this is a really important battle. It may be one man but it represents a large number of people who sacrificed a lot, many of them sacrificed their lives.

“And he can’t go back now because the Taliban would hunt him down and kill him and he must be terrified that’s going to happen about what’s going to happen.

“We’re going to keep hammering away at No 10.”

Morgan said TalkTV would send the prime minister a recording of his interview with Lord Dannatt and Geordie Greig, editor-in-chief of The Independent.

Rishi Sunak has yet to reply to a letter from the pilot.

“I’d be very surprised if Rishi Sunak or Ben Wallace [defence secretary] didn’t push this through,” said Lord Dannatt.

“They should use their discretion now and quietly announce his family will come too.”

Lord Dannatt is among the senior military figures and MPs who have joined the 50,000 people backing The Independent’s petition calling for the UK to give refuge to Afghan war heroes who served alongside British forces.

Others include Air Marshal Edward Stringer, the former head of RAF forces in Afghanistan, the former head of Nato Lord Robertson and Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Mr Greig said such people did not back the campaign lightly unless they thought it was supporting people “who supported them when they led our army to do things that were necessary for the betterment of the world, the maintenance of democracy and the fight for freedom.”

The presenter said he would like to get Prince Harry himself involved.

Data shows the Afghan relocation and assistance policy scheme (Arap) has rejected 18,946 Afghans, while just 3,399 have been found eligible.

In the pilot’s case, the official Arap application process is under way.

The Afghan has said he believes Britain’s promise of “friendship and cooperation” has been abandoned.