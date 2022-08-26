Jump to content
Pilot killed in light aircraft crash in Herefordshire as investigation launched

The man, in his 50s, was confirmed dead at the scene at Shobdon Airfield near Leominster, Herefordshire

Joe Middleton
Friday 26 August 2022 15:25
<p>The pilot was still in the plane when emergency services got to the scene (PA)</p>

The pilot was still in the plane when emergency services got to the scene (PA)

A pilot has died after his light aircraft crashed at an airfield.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Shobdon Airfield near Leominster, Herefordshire, at 10.07am on Friday.

The pilot was still in the plane when emergency services got to the scene but it was quickly apparent nothing could be done for the casualty, according to West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS).

The man, in his 50s, was confirmed dead at the scene. Nobody else was injured and no one else was on board the fixed-wing aircraft and no other plane was involved in the crash.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) will investigate the cause of the crash, West Mercia Police confirmed.

An air ambulance and paramedics were sent to the scene, shortly after the alarm was raised.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival we discovered a fixed-wing light aircraft that had come down at the airfield.

“There was one male patient still within the aircraft.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Additional reporting by PA

