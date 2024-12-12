PinkNews boss suspended from NHS role after sexual misconduct allegations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The PinkNews boss accused of kissing a younger colleague “too drunk to consent” has been suspended from his NHS role following sexual misconduct allegations at the news outlet.

Benjamin Cohen, founder and CEO of PinkNews, and his husband, Dr Anthony James, have been accused by more than 30 current and former employees of inappropriate behaviour towards staff. Both have denied the allegations, calling them false.

Dr James has now been suspended from his part-time role as associate non-executive director at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust pending further investigation.

The role involves collaborating with executive and non-executive board colleagues, participating in board activities, and contributing to collective decision-making.

In a statement, Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is aware of allegations made on the BBC against Dr Anthony James, associate non-executive director, in his role as PinkNews’ chief operating officer.

“Following these allegations, we made the decision on Tuesday 10 December to suspend him from his associate non-executive role, pending further information.”

According to a BBC investigation, multiple staff members at the world’s largest LGBTQ+ news website claimed to have witnessed Dr James kissing and touching a junior colleague who appeared too intoxicated to consent.

The alleged incident reportedly occurred outside a London pub following a PinkNews event.

Representatives for Mr Cohen and Dr James told the BBC they could not provide a statement “at this time” but reiterated that the allegations were false.

In the same report, a former staff member alleged that Mr Cohen slapped him on the rear in front of others at a Christmas party, while another claimed to have been invited to Mr Cohen’s home under the pretext that his husband wasn’t there.

Current employees have since called for the pair to resign, accusing the company of fostering a “toxic culture.” Speaking to The Independent, staff expressed fears that PinkNews could “crumble” if the “arrogant” pair refuse to step down, though many are sceptical that resignations will occur.

“There are intrinsic issues with the way PinkNews is run, but those are compounded by the way Ben and Anthony behave,” one staff member alleged.

The workplace environment was described as “volatile,” with employees reportedly avoiding Mr Cohen’s presence in meetings due to concerns about inappropriate remarks.

The Independent has contacted PinkNews for comment.