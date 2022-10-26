Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch hits out at LGBT+ magazine CEO in parliament

Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch used her first appearance in parliament in the role to criticise the CEO of Pink News, an LGBT+ magazine.

After Benjamin Cohen said Ms Badenoch’s appointment was one “many LGBTQ+ campaigners feared”, citing her abstention on same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland and record on trans rights, the minister accused him of wanting to “insult or accuse” her and claimed that he sued the Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West Christine Jardine.

Mr Cohen said he was disappointed at Ms Badenoch spreading “misinformation and untruths”, and requested an apology.

